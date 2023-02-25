American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Price Target Cut to $5.00

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Guggenheim from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMWL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Well from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.74.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well Price Performance

Shares of AMWL opened at $3.03 on Thursday. American Well has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.81.

Insider Activity

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.05 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 23.39% and a negative net margin of 97.73%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Well will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $41,302.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,463,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Well news, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $97,859.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,405,489 shares in the company, valued at $5,354,913.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,645 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $41,302.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,463,382 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,423 shares of company stock worth $1,101,981. 13.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter worth $501,952,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,327,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,387,000 after buying an additional 735,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Well by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,054,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,405,000 after buying an additional 1,129,172 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its holdings in American Well by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,070,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Well by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 16,295,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427,986 shares during the period. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.