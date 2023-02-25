AmerisourceBergen Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $11.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for AmerisourceBergen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut expects that the company will post earnings of $11.50 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for AmerisourceBergen’s current full-year earnings is $11.61 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s FY2024 earnings at $12.16 EPS.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 0.6 %

ABC stock opened at $158.57 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $135.14 and a fifty-two week high of $174.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.06 and a 200-day moving average of $155.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.53.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $65,189.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,659.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $65,189.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,657 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,659.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $984,130,032.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,659,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,457,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,029,288 shares of company stock worth $995,291,216 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,062,000 after purchasing an additional 292,173 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,521,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,171,000 after acquiring an additional 115,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,020,000 after buying an additional 165,682 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,436,000 after purchasing an additional 523,003 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,201,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,279,000 after buying an additional 159,849 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.