Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) PT Lowered to C$9.50

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank downgraded Anaergia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Anaergia from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Anaergia from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Anaergia from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of ANRGF stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. Anaergia has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.54 million, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

