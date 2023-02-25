Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $182.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $196.41. The company has a market cap of $92.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $588,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,632,263.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,640 shares of company stock valued at $6,265,627 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $33,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

