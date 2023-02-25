Analysts Issue Forecasts for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) – KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Retail Opportunity Investments’ current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ROIC. BTIG Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.33.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $99,908.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at $928,397.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 236.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 148.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.