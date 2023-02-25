Analysts Offer Predictions for Nordson Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Nordson in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $9.25 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nordson’s FY2023 earnings at $9.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.20.

Nordson Stock Performance

NDSN stock opened at $220.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.56. Nordson has a one year low of $194.89 and a one year high of $251.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 1,258.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Nordson by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,941. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

