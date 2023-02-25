Analysts Set ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target at $114.13

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARCB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen upped their target price on ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 3.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ArcBest by 14.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Price Performance

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $97.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.62. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $65.15 and a 12 month high of $103.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.75.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ArcBest will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.12%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

