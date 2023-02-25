Analysts Set Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Target Price at $124.25

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.25.

DROOF has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 114 ($1.37) to GBX 116 ($1.40) in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 94 ($1.13) to GBX 91 ($1.10) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Deliveroo Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DROOF opened at $1.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03. Deliveroo has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $1.89.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

