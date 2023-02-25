Analysts Set Expectations for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Veritas Investment Research set a C$82.10 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$62.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.90.

AEM stock opened at C$61.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$71.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$64.00. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$48.88 and a 1 year high of C$84.66.

In other news, Director Martine Celej sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.61, for a total value of C$155,906.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,204,394.77. In other news, Director Martine Celej sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.61, for a total value of C$155,906.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,204,394.77. Also, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 8,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.25, for a total value of C$562,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,867,016.50. Insiders sold 44,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,815 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.532 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.04%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

