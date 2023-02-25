Analysts Set KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT at $20.06

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.06.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

KeyCorp Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis boosted its position in KeyCorp by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 75,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,331,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,188,000 after acquiring an additional 32,890 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 85,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,678,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,244,000 after acquiring an additional 39,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 983,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after acquiring an additional 22,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KEY opened at $18.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.99. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $25.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

