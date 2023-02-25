Analysts Set National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) PT at $49.63

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on NNN. Raymond James cut National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd.

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:NNN opened at $45.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.80. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.29). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Retail Properties

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 240,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

