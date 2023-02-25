Analysts Set Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) PT at $81.00

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on OTIS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $254,900.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $254,900.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $70,868.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,230.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,074 shares of company stock worth $2,698,348 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTIS opened at $83.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.07. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $85.54.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

