Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,762 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 10.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 101,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 7.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.34. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.09 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.91%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Stories

