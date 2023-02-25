Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $314.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AON. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

AON Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $302.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. AON has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $311.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AON will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $15,892,814.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,894,949.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $15,892,814.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,894,949.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AON

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,830,890,000 after purchasing an additional 111,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,021,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,600,000 after acquiring an additional 21,190 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of AON by 8,264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,990 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 106,777.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,656,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,363,000 after acquiring an additional 70,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile



Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

