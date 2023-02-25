Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.78.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Down 1.2 %

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $38.40 on Monday. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.87%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

