Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2023

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDNGet Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APDN opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35.

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences



Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.

