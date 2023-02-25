Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 10th.
Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ:APDN opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35.
About Applied DNA Sciences
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.
