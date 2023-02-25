AptarGroup, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for AptarGroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for AptarGroup’s current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ATR. TheStreet upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.33.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $114.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.14 and a 200 day moving average of $106.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $122.94.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $795.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.57 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,432.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AptarGroup

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in AptarGroup by 76.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 58.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in AptarGroup by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup by 107.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.