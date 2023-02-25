Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,777 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,228,000 after acquiring an additional 32,336 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.7 %

ADM opened at $81.44 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $70.02 and a one year high of $98.88. The company has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.46.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

