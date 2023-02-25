Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.57.

A number of analysts have commented on ARCC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ares Capital by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,993,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,882 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,535,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,828 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,528,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,649,000 after purchasing an additional 63,596 shares in the last quarter. Enstar Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 4,087,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,500,000 after acquiring an additional 76,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,280,000 after acquiring an additional 224,553 shares in the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.32 on Monday. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

About Ares Capital

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

