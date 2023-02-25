Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.75.

APAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 9,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $353,516.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,160.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 832,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,777,000 after purchasing an additional 24,651 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,053 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APAM opened at $32.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $40.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average is $32.71.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 99.80% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 75.09%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.