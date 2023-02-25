Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 63,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 91,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after purchasing an additional 32,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $221.58 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $91.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

