Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 112,102 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 21.7% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 521,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 103,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $508,817.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,738.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $508,817.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,738.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at $348,887.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,320. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $37.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average of $34.23. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.