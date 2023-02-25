Aviva PLC Sells 319,225 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,499 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 319,225 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 2,345.9% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 102.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.92.

eBay Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of -21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.71. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $60.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 33.30% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is -41.31%.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.