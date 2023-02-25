Aviva PLC Sells 628 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in UDR by 10,083.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in UDR during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 25.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.47.

UDR Trading Down 1.3 %

UDR stock opened at $43.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 174.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $60.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.87.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UDR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. UDR’s payout ratio is 608.00%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

