Axa S.A. Acquires 60,900 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,425 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.07% of Antero Resources worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 63.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 32.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Antero Resources Stock Up 8.1 %

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AR opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 3.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.80. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

About Antero Resources

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.