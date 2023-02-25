Axa S.A. Boosts Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Axa S.A. grew its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.12% of ExlService worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,125,000 after buying an additional 67,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,436,000 after purchasing an additional 45,534 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 23.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,513,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,631,000 after purchasing an additional 674,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ExlService by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 832,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total value of $129,620.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at $910,904.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 764 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total value of $129,620.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,904.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total transaction of $477,647.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,824.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,449,848 in the last ninety days. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ExlService Stock Down 2.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXLS opened at $168.45 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.82 and a 12 month high of $191.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.90. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02.

EXLS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on ExlService to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.71.

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.