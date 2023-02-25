Axa S.A. Buys 10,200 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moon Capital Management LP lifted its position in AutoNation by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moon Capital Management LP now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 30,052 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in AutoNation by 401.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AN opened at $139.25 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $158.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.54 and a 200-day moving average of $116.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $0.48. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 62.12%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 51,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $7,909,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,382,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,181,167.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $226,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 51,100 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $7,909,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,382,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,181,167.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 549,172 shares of company stock valued at $67,416,215. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AN. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

