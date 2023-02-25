Axa S.A. Grows Stock Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Axa S.A. boosted its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 499.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 98,245 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $6,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,147,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,753,000 after buying an additional 19,268 shares during the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 195.8% in the third quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 1,929,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,247 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 1,785.9% in the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,885,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,900 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 34.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 829,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,181,000 after purchasing an additional 212,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at $40,596,000.

Daqo New Energy Stock Down 4.1 %

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

(Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Articles

