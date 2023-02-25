Axa S.A. Has $6.23 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,868 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $6,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $26,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $135,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $41,848.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,319.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $135,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $176.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $163.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.13 and a 52-week high of $217.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.00%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.