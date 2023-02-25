Axa S.A. Has $7.18 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Axa S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 129,895 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Copart by 26.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 227,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,210,000 after purchasing an additional 135,680 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 519,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,759,000 after purchasing an additional 134,161 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 57,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 19,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 332.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 31,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 24,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Down 0.5 %

Copart stock opened at $69.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.39. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $70.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

