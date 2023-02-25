Axa S.A. Lowers Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Axa S.A. reduced its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,138 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.11% of Sealed Air worth $7,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth about $538,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 186,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 93,380 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 59,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

NYSE:SEE opened at $49.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.86. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 254.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

