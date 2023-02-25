B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Caesars Entertainment in a report released on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Caesars Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $50.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $87.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average is $45.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

