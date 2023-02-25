B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Caesars Entertainment in a report released on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Caesars Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $50.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $87.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average is $45.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

