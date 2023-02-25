BAE Systems (LON:BA) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 900 ($10.84) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,038 ($12.50) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a GBX 900 ($10.84) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($12.28) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 971.33 ($11.70).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAE Systems Price Performance

BA stock opened at GBX 917.80 ($11.05) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 855.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 818.91. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 893.80 ($10.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14. The company has a market cap of £28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,097.21, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.