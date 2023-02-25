Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) & California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Critical Survey

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) and California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banco Bradesco and California BanCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $35.24 billion 0.78 $4.02 billion $0.36 7.17 California BanCorp $89.65 million 2.35 $21.11 million $2.52 10.03

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than California BanCorp. Banco Bradesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than California BanCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California BanCorp has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Banco Bradesco and California BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 11.49% 13.43% 1.18% California BanCorp 23.54% 13.27% 1.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Banco Bradesco and California BanCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 0 5 4 0 2.44 California BanCorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Banco Bradesco currently has a consensus target price of $12.05, suggesting a potential upside of 367.05%. California BanCorp has a consensus target price of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.21%. Given Banco Bradesco’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Banco Bradesco is more favorable than California BanCorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of California BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of California BanCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

California BanCorp beats Banco Bradesco on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds. The company was founded by Amador Aguiar on March 10, 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

