Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Cut to C$28.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ABX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.00.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of ABX opened at C$21.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.17. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$17.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.50.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

