Barrington Research Weighs in on HealthStream, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of HealthStream in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for HealthStream’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HealthStream’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

HealthStream Stock Performance

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.42 million, a P/E ratio of 64.87, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.49. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.18 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Institutional Trading of HealthStream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in HealthStream by 405.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HealthStream by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HealthStream

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 3,374 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $85,227.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Featured Articles

