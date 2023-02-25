Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Berry Global Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,522,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,440,000 after purchasing an additional 100,381 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,470,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,502,000 after acquiring an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,402,000 after acquiring an additional 107,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,901,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,467,000 after acquiring an additional 55,982 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

BERY opened at $61.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.97. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $66.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BERY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

