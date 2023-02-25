Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.
Biocept Stock Down 1.5 %
Biocept stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.98. Biocept has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75.
About Biocept
Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.
