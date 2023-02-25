Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Biocept Stock Down 1.5 %

Biocept stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.98. Biocept has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Biocept

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biocept, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Biocept at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

