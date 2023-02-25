Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.BGet Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$69.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BBD.B shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$73.50 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Vertical Research raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of BBD.B opened at C$66.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$59.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.98. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$18.30 and a 12-month high of C$69.10.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

