Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires 25,423 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,423 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thermon Group during the third quarter worth about $3,914,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Thermon Group during the third quarter worth about $2,206,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Thermon Group by 41.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 398,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 116,463 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Thermon Group by 57.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 106,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Thermon Group by 42.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 49,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Candace Harris-Peterson sold 6,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $172,619.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,799 shares in the company, valued at $347,492.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TheStreet raised shares of Thermon Group from a "c+" rating to a "b" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $27.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

