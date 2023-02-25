Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys 64,398 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,398 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.12% of Paramount Group worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Paramount Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Paramount Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Paramount Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Paramount Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paramount Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Stock Performance

PGRE opened at $5.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $11.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40.

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -193.74%.

In related news, Director Thomas Armbrust acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $114,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 232,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,590.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Armbrust acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $114,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 232,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,590.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,812 shares in the company, valued at $987,919. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.60.

Paramount Group Company Profile



Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

