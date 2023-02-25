Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 162,922 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 4.12% of Patriot National Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Patriot National Bancorp by 16.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Patriot National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $252,000. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patriot National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PNBK opened at $11.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, online national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry services.

