Boothbay Fund Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,340 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Proptech Acquisitions were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPTK. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,825,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,582,000. RPO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 47.4% during the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 774,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after buying an additional 249,121 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 7.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,064,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Stock Performance

NYSE:CPTK opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.67.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Company Profile

Crown Proptech Acquisitions does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

