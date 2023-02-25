Boothbay Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,938 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Tiga Acquisition were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TINV. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiga Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $3,046,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 518.3% in the second quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 303,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 254,761 shares during the period. RPO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 108.5% in the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 469,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 244,167 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 651.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 225,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 195,300 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 19.1% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 591,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 94,939 shares during the period. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tiga Acquisition alerts:

Tiga Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of TINV stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81. Tiga Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63.

Tiga Acquisition Profile

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiga Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiga Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.