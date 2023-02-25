Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,305 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Enovix worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Enovix by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its stake in Enovix by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enovix by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $25,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,360,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,520,213.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,481 shares of company stock valued at $63,687. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.06. Enovix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

