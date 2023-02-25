Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,275 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Datadog by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Datadog by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $76.67 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $166.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Datadog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.45.

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $214,411.99. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 149,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,138,676.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $214,411.99. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 149,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,138,676.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 441,162 shares of company stock worth $33,240,688. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

