Boothbay Fund Management LLC Increases Stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 27.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 57.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 214.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 120.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WOLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $140.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Wolfspeed in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.94.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

NYSE WOLF opened at $71.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.07 and a fifty-two week high of $125.48.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.62 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

