Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $1.74 Million in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,632 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 205.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 84.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in PTC in the first quarter valued at $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 42.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 128.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PTC

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $36,847,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,712,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,892,487.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $36,847,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,712,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,892,487.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 21,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total transaction of $2,810,797.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,505,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,603,559.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,406 shares of company stock worth $48,946,832 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC opened at $126.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $139.91.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

PTC Profile

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Further Reading

