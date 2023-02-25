Boothbay Fund Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,984 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 121,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 3,833,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,673,000 after purchasing an additional 94,212 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 361.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 5,964,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,497,000 after purchasing an additional 160,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.58 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $5.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.0218 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is 7.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €6.00 ($6.38) to €5.50 ($5.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.