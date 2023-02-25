Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,770,000 after buying an additional 282,974 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 9,031,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,042,000 after buying an additional 93,532 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,640,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,375,000 after buying an additional 166,052 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,664,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,711,000 after buying an additional 304,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,263,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,285,000 after buying an additional 76,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $58.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.24. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $63.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.77.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

